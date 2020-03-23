Filipino dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai, toll in state rises to three, number of cases at 89

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 63-year-old Philippines citizen died due to COVID-19 in Mumbai on Monday, taking the toll in Maharashtra to three.

A total of 89 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra including 32 in Mumbai.

A 40-year-old maid is the latest COVID-19 case in the state. She was working with a family, one of whose members had tested positive.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said they are identifying the people who came in contact with the maid.

"Community spreading of the coronavirus has not yet started in Maharashtra. So far we have got two types of cases -- people with an international travel history and those who came in contact with these people. We are taking all precautions to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus," Tope said.

The Mumbai agriculture produces market committee held a meeting with traders and other stakeholders and decided to shut down the vegetable, onion, potato and fruit market from March 25 to March 31 in view of the outbreak. Sanjay Pansare, a trader at the fruit market, said those who were working in the market had decided to take the precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, newspaper vendors have called a meeting and decided not to distribute newspapers for a few days in the Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai area.