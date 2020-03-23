Lucknow CMO lodged second modified complaint against singer Kanika Kapoor 

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Chief Medical Officer Narendra Agarwal has filed a second modified complaint against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. According to sources, in his modified complaint the CMO has mentioned that after landing at the Mumbai airport from London on March 9, the singer was advised to quarantine herself. Flouting the doctor’s advice, the singer travelled from Mumbai to Lucknow on March 11. She also attended a number of parties till March15.

The chain reaction after Kapoor’s positive report even led President Ram Nath Kovind. The president had met BJP’s Dushyant Singh, who had come in contact with Kanika earlier at a party in Lucknow. The domino effect did not stop there. Kanika had stayed at a five-star hotel in Lucknow where the South African cricket team, who were in the country for an ODI series were staying. Eventually, the ODI series was cancelled.

Meanwhile, eleven of the 56 people who had come in close contact with Kanika Kapoor at a party in Kanpur were found to be not infected by the virus, Kanpur District Magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said. He added that the 56 people had attended a “house warming party” hosted by her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon on March 13. Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said samples were collected on Friday and Saturday and the test results came out on Sunday.