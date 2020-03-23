STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow CMO lodged second modified complaint against singer Kanika Kapoor 

Lucknow Chief Medical Officer Narendra Agarwal has filed a second modified complaint against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. 

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers board a crowded bus during ‘Janata curfew’ in Lucknow | Pti

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Lucknow Chief Medical Officer Narendra Agarwal has filed a second modified complaint against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. According to sources, in his modified complaint the CMO has mentioned that after landing at the Mumbai airport from London on March 9, the singer was advised to quarantine herself. Flouting the doctor’s advice, the singer travelled from Mumbai to Lucknow on March 11. She also attended a number of parties till March15.    

The chain reaction after Kapoor’s positive report even led President Ram Nath Kovind. The president had met BJP’s Dushyant Singh, who had come in contact with Kanika earlier at a party in Lucknow. The domino effect did not stop there. Kanika had stayed at a five-star hotel in Lucknow where the South African cricket team, who were in the country for an ODI series were staying. Eventually, the ODI series was cancelled.

Meanwhile, eleven of the 56 people who had come in close contact with Kanika Kapoor at a party in Kanpur were found to be not infected by the virus, Kanpur District Magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said. He added that the 56 people had attended a “house warming party” hosted by her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon on March 13. Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said samples were collected on Friday and Saturday and the test results came out on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp