Another death in Mumbai where India's first hospital for coronavirus patients opens

With this, there have been five coronavirus deaths, including that of a Filipino, in Mumbai.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:26 PM

COVID-19 dedicated hospital wing in Mumbai..

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Another coronavirus death has been reported in Maharashtra, which has already seen a total of 107 positive cases, on Tuesday.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, had returned from the UAE on March 15. He went to Ahmedabad and came back to Mumbai on March 20. He died on March 23 in Kasturba hospital. He was suffering from high-blood pressure and was a diabetic too. 



Amidst the gloom came some good news. Twelve of the coronavirus positive patients have tested negative after undergoing treatment and are being discharged. 

"We have advised them to stay home quarantined. People should not get scared. Proper treatment and rest can cure the coronavirus as well. The first tests of all these patients were positive while the last two tests turned out negative," a health officer said.

This came on the heels of the announcement that India's first dedicated wing to treat coronavirus patients has been opened in Mumbai. The 100-bed facility is at the Seven Hills hospital.

Food and civil supply minister Chhagan Bhujbal, meanwhile, told people not to panic and stockpile essential goods. 

"We have got enough foodgrains and other essentials. The stock can last for the next few months. At this moment, the important thing is to stay at home and stay safe," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police seized three truckloads of masks - 25 lakh of them in all worth Rs 15 crore. 

Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar demanded strict action against the culprits and said they should be charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime (MCOCCA) Act of 1999.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said people should understand the gravity of the situation. 

"Those exploiting the situation and milking it for their own benefit will face severe punishment. We will not spare anyone,” Pawar said.



