COVID-19: Assam youth booked for not reporting arrival from abroad

Departmental action for immediate suspension was also being drawn against the youth’s father who is a government employee for concealing information.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An FIR was lodged against a youth in Assam on Tuesday for not reporting his arrival from abroad to the police or health officials.

The Hailakandi district administration filed the FIR under Section 188 of the IPC, official sources said. Departmental action for immediate suspension was also being drawn against the youth’s father who is a government employee for concealing information.

“The family members misled the magistrate and police personnel that he would arrive after three days. On further inquiry, it was found that he had already reached home. The youth is being screened now while taking all necessary precautions,” an official statement said.

District Magistrate, Keerthi Jalli, warned that any person coming from COVID-19-hit states and countries not self-reporting immediately to the nearest police station or health centre would be very severely dealt with and the family members would also be held equally liable for non-cooperating.

