COVID-19: CM Yogi releases first instalment of Rs 1,000 each for 20 lakh daily wagers

The necessity of the scheme arose as the poor people have been facing the issue of sustaining their livelihood due to social distancing and home quarantine following the outbreak of the virus.

Published: 24th March 2020

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh and its debilitating effect on the unorganized sector, CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the ‘Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana’ and transferred the first instalment of Rs 1,000 in the accounts of more than 20 lakh daily wage labourers through Direct Beneficiary Transaction (DBT).

The CM said that the state government had made arrangements for providing relief to the daily wage labourers and small vendors. In all, 35 lakh such beneficiaries would get the monetary aid through DBT. Those who will be benefited are street vendors, rickshaw pullers, e-Rickshaw drivers and porters.

The department of urban development was authorised to distribute the money is being withdrawn from labour cess.

On the occasion, the CM distributed symbolic cheques of Rs 1,000 each to four workers. The necessity of the scheme arose as the poor people have been facing the issue of sustaining their livelihood due to social distancing and home quarantine following the outbreak of the virus, said the CM.

ALSO READ | Yogi govt to celebrate Ram Navmi in Ayodhya despite COVID-19 pandemic

He added that government was also providing free ration to Antyodaya ration card holders, destitutes, old age pension holders, PwD pensioners, construction workers and daily wage workers. Under this, 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice was being provided to them.

The CM further said that those who are not covered under any scheme would also be provided Rs 1000, adding, sufficient funds have been sent to all the district headquarters.

Moreover, a number of lawmakers and ministers have come forward to extend financial help in these testing times. Taking a lead, Amethi MP Smriti Irani has donated Rs 1 crore from her MPLAD fund to Amethi DM to handle the difficult situation. Similarly, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya also donated a month’s salary and Rs 1 crore from his development fund. A number of other MLAs have also donated money to handle the situation.

