Following two fresh cases, entire UP placed under lockdown till March 27 

With the tally rising, CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a total lockdown in Uttar Pradesh till Friday March 27. 17 of the 75 districts were under lockdown since Sunday evening.

Published: 24th March 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With two more fresh cases surfacing in Noida and Shamli in western UP, the number of those infected by the coronavirus in the state has soared to 34 on Tuesday. Both the new cases have a history of foreign travel. 

The CM claimed that all the borders of the state will remain sealed during the lockdown and no movement would be allowed between districts. All public transport will be off the roads. He cautioned people against breaking the norms and roaming along roads aimlessly. 

"Strict criminal proceedings have already been initiated against those who were found breaking the norms," the CM asserted.

He also said that if the people did not follow lockdown rules, the respective district magistrates will be allowed to impose curfew in their areas.

CM Yogi assured everyone that there will be an uninterrupted supply of all essential commodities - groceries, milk and vegetables - during the lockdown. Shops selling these commodities will remain open but not more than two people will be allowed to stand together.

Interacting with traders through video conferencing, the CM made it a point to warn them against hoarding saying this will be severely dealt with and underlining that all essential commodities should be made readily available. 

"We will ensure that all medicines are easily available to the people," he stressed.

The CM also said that all workers - both government and private - will be paid salaries during the lockdown period.

The advisory banned the use of private vehicles and said that in case of an emergency, the permission of the additional district magistrate will be needed to move out.

Entry into districts will be allowed only after gaining this permission and after a medical screening.

The advisory also said that only one person will be allowed on a two-wheeler and only two passengers will be allowed to travel at a time in a four-wheeler.

The CM also said that a blueprint had been prepared to acquire private medical facilities if such a need arose. A 200-bed isolation centre was being set up at the King George's Medical University and similar wards will be set up in all 51 medical colleges in the state.

"During the last 48 hours, we have been able to increase the number of isolation beds to 11000 in the state," said the CM. 

The CM emphasised that masks should be worn only by people who needed it or were working in emergency services.

Meanwhile, the anti-CAA protestors, who had been observing a sit-in in Moradabad, ended their dharna, vacating the venue on Tuesday following the corona outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in the state.

