STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four more tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total 37

Out of the 37 patients, 11 have been cured and discharged, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan told reporters here.

Published: 24th March 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati on Saturday

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 37, an official said.

Giving the district-wise breakup, the official said so far Noida has reported 11 cases, Lucknow and Agra eight cases each, Ghaziabad three and Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Pilibhit, Jaunpurand and Shamli one case each.

Out of the 37 patients, 11 have been cured and discharged, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan told reporters here.

Those cured include seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Lucknow and Noida, he said.

He said the state presently has 2,800 isolation beds and the number will soon be increased to over 11,000.

"The chief minister has directed to start 200 beds each in 51 medical colleges, including the private and government ones. We also have 5,000 quarantine beds," the official said.

The isolation beds are for the treatment of patients found COVID-19 positive, while quarantine beds are for those suspected of having the infection, he said.

The state has testing facilities in six places-- three in Lucknow and one each in Aligarh, Varanasi and Meerut.

"Testing facilities will soon be available in Gorakpur and Saifai also.

Private labs are also applying after the Centre issued guidelines for their accreditation," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh coronavirus coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp