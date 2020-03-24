PM Narendra Modi to address nation again at 8 pm tonight on issues relating to coronavirus

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm tonight on issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is Modi's second address to countrymen in less than a week as India is ramping up efforts to curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," read a tweet by the Prime Minister.



India tally reaches 482

In his previous address to the nation on Thursday, the Prime Minister had urged people to follow a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday which was, by and large, a success as citizens remained indoors. As of now, almost the entire country is under lockdown to restrict public movement in a bid to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Modi will also communicate with the people of his Lok Sabha constituency -- Varanasi -- on March 25 to discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Central government has taken several steps to contain the spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports.

The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31.