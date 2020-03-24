STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab; total cases 29

Twenty-one people have contracted the disease after coming in contact with the Germany-returned septuagenarian.

People wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati on Saturday

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Six more people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday in Punjab, taking the number of confirmed cases to 29 in the state, said officials.

All six patients had come in contact with with the 70-year-old Nawanshahr resident who had tested positive for the infection and died of cardiac arrest last week.

Among the fresh cases, three are family members of the septuagenarian in Nawanshahr while the others are residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar, officials said here.

All of them have been admitted to a government hospital, they said.

The septuagenarian, a resident of Pathlawa village in Nawanshahr, had even gone to the Hola Mohalla celebrations in Rupnagar's Anandpur Sahib from March 7 to 9.

The authorities had appealed to people to get themselves tested if they met him.

In Punjab, there are 18 positive cases in Nawanshahr, five in Mohali, three in Jalandhar, two in Amritsar and one in Hoshiarpur.

As of now, a total of 282 samples have been tested, of which 220 were declared negative while the result of 33 is awaited.

Close contacts of all positive cases have been put under quarantine and surveillance, as per a medical bulletin.

