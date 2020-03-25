Chalk and circle, how Indians are breaking COVID-19 chain amid lockdown

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Following the nationwide lockdown in the wake of threat posed by the spread of COVID-19, people across the country have begun practising social distancing among themselves, as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt, Amarinder Singh on Wednesday shared some pictures on his Twitter handle, which showed people standing in separate circles marked with chalk, while collecting basic supplies from a store.

"I just received these photographs. Wonderful discipline by the Punjabis. Stay at home and keep yourself safe. The administration and police are working to ensure you all have access to essentials," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, people in Noida, Bengaluru and Gujarat adopted a similar process, by marking circles with chalk on the lane outside grocery stores in the respective areas, to keep a safe distance between the customers.

In Jammu and Kashmir, people who violated the restrictions imposed upon lockdown, were made to sit in circles drawn to maintain social distance in Jammu.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country from 12 am to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562.