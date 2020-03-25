STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chalk and circle, how Indians are breaking COVID-19 chain amid lockdown

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562.

Published: 25th March 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

People out on the streets to purchase essential items made to practice social distancing. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Following the nationwide lockdown in the wake of threat posed by the spread of COVID-19, people across the country have begun practising social distancing among themselves, as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt, Amarinder Singh on Wednesday shared some pictures on his Twitter handle, which showed people standing in separate circles marked with chalk, while collecting basic supplies from a store.

"I just received these photographs. Wonderful discipline by the Punjabis. Stay at home and keep yourself safe. The administration and police are working to ensure you all have access to essentials," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, people in Noida, Bengaluru and Gujarat adopted a similar process, by marking circles with chalk on the lane outside grocery stores in the respective areas, to keep a safe distance between the customers.

In Jammu and Kashmir, people who violated the restrictions imposed upon lockdown, were made to sit in circles drawn to maintain social distance in Jammu.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country from 12 am to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
social distancing COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp