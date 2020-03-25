STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Quarantine everyone who returns to state, ex-Arunachal CM Tuki tells CM Khandu

"It is important that we take great care to screen the students returning from various metro cities of India," Nabam Tuki wrote in a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Published: 25th March 2020 01:54 PM

Former Arunachal chief minister Nabam Tuki | PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has suggested that the state government ensure that every individual who returns to the state is quarantined.

“It is important that we take great care to screen the students returning from various metro cities of India. My suggestion to the government is that we quarantine all those who come from outside the state until we get full assurance that they are free of coronavirus,” Tuki wrote in a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“It is necessary to have all the medical facilities to fight the onslaught of coronavirus. Prepare and train the medical personnel and equip them with the equipment that are necessary for testing and treating the patients who may have contacted the virus,” Tuki, a Congress stalwart, wrote.

He insisted that the government allot sufficient funds to combat the menace.

“We are happy that till today no coronavirus positive case has been reported in our state. However, it is possible that people from outside may have entered the state undetected of coronavirus,” he said, adding, “All precautionary measures should be taken to ensure that our people are protected. It is important that we advise the people to avoid unnecessary travels. People from urban areas should not move to rural villages and similarly, village people should avoid travelling to urban areas.”

He said every effort should be made to inform and educate people to maintain personal hygiene and take necessary preventive measures to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

In an appeal to the people, he wrote, “It is now necessary to take practical precautions to protect ourselves and our family members from this virus. In such a crisis, everyone has a part to play. I, therefore, request everyone not to panic but maintain good personal hygiene.”

