Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise to 39; mega tracking drive on

Of these fresh infections, one patient has history of travelling to Dubai in recent times, while the others are cases of local transmission of the viral disease.

Published: 25th March 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai railway station during coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat went up to 39 as four more people, one of them with travel history abroad, tested positive for the new coronavirus on Wednesday, a health department official said here.

On Wednesday, one new case was reported each from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters here.

Of these fresh infections, one patient has history of travelling to Dubai in recent times, while the others are cases of local transmission of the viral disease, she said.

With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad stands at 14, Surat and Vadodara at seven each, Gandhinagar at six, Rajkot four and Kutch one, she said.

Ravi said the health department has conducted surveillance and tracking of over 1.60 crore people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, and the entire state population will be covered in the coming weeks under a special programme.

"Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, the state government has so far covered 1 crore 60 lakh and 62 thousand persons in both urban and rural areas.

"This has been done as part of surveillance of areas from where positive (COVID-19) cases, as well as cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), have been reported," she said.

The senior bureaucrat said the government has also registered FIRs against as many as 147 persons for violating quarantine protocol.

As many as 430 persons violating home quarantine protocol were shifted to government-run facilities, she said.

Ravi said 15,468 persons with foreign travel history have been tracked on the basis of data provided by the central government and more are being tracked and quarantined.

As many as 20,688 people are under quarantine in the state, which included 20,220 in homes, 430 in government and 38 private-run facilities, she said.

