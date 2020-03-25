STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ordnance factories offer 285 beds in isolation wards across country to fight COVID-19

In addition, the OFB is also making preparations to produce personal protection equipment and face masks to meet the requirements in coordination with HLL Lifecare Limited

Published: 25th March 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Representative image (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ordnance Factory Board which functions under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is chipping in with 285 beds in isolation wards across the country to fight COVID-19.

“Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has designated 285 beds for isolation wards in handling Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases,” said the MoD.

These beds are spread across the country with forty earmarked in hospitals at the Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, thirty each at the Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore, Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore, Ammunition Factory Khadki, Ordnance Factory Kanpur, Ordnance Factory Khamaria and Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, 25 at Ordnance Factory Ambernath and 20 each at the Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi and Ordnance Factory Medak.

In addition, the OFB is also making preparations to produce personal protection equipment and face masks to meet the requirements in coordination with HLL Lifecare Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The OFB is setting up these isolation wards in coordination with the MoHFW.

The wards will add to the preparations of the Army, Navy and Air Force and various organisations of the Ministry of Defence collaborating with government agencies to provide medical and logistics support.

The OFB comprises a group of 41 ordnance factories forming the oldest and largest industrial set-up functioning under the Department of Defence Production of the Ministry of Defence.

