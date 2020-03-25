STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second case of coronavirus reported in Northeast as Mizoram man tests positive

The man returned from the Netherlands on March 16 with his wife and children who have been kept at an isolation ward of a hospital in Aizawl.

Published: 25th March 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The second COVID-19 positive case in the Northeast was reported from Mizoram on Wednesday. The patient is a 50-year-old man, the state’s Health Minister R Lalthangliana said.

The man returned from the Netherlands on March 16. His wife and two children had accompanied him on the trip. They have been kept at an isolation ward of a hospital in Aizawl. Laboratory tests conducted at Assam’s Gauhati Medical College and Hospital confirmed the man was infected with the virus.

Lalthangliana appealed to people to stay at home and not venture out unless there is an emergency during the 21-day lockdown period.

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old woman in Manipur had tested positive for the disease. She is a student of bio-medicine at the Bristol University in the United Kingdom and had returned to Manipur on March 21 from London.

