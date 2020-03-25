Self-styled godwoman defies lockdown in UP, points sword at police

By IANS

DEORIA: A self-styled god woman, who called herself "Maa Aadi Shakti" pointed a sword at the police when they asked her to call off a religious congregation on Wednesday at her ashram in view of the countrywide lockdown.

In a video clip that has gone viral, the woman, clad in a red sari, is seen menacingly waving a sword at the policemen.

The video further shows that the police was able to control the whole situation after a lathicharge was unleashed on the people at the gathering.

The government spokesman said that no one would be allowed to defy the lockdown and put the lives of innocent people at risk.

No action has yet been initiated against the god woman.