Chief of Brahma Kumaris Dadi Janki passes away at 104

Millions of people are associated with this orgnisation and she was the guardian of 46 thousand sisters of the body.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:44 PM

Dadi Janki (Photo | https://www.brahmakumaris.org)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the chief administrator of Brahmakumari spiritual organisation passed away on Thursday in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. She was 104.  She breathed her last at the Global Hospital where she was admited.

Dadi Janki was running the international spiritual institution spanning across 140 countries. Millions of people are associated with this orgnisation and she was the guardian of 46 thousand sisters of the body. The orgnisation, which teaches Rajyoga meditation and teaching, is operating 8,000 service centers spreading over 100 countries.

Due to the lockdown in the country, very few people were present during her cremation at Shantivan, Bramahakumari headquarters, at Abu Road.

Dadi Janki prepared thousands of sisters, who are engaged in imparting values among people through spiritual practices.  It is the only institution in the world with all its centers headed by women.

The spiritual leader had always been active to promote cleanliness.  She had been campaigning for this in India and abroad.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi made her the brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission. On his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Janki Dadi worked diligently for the society. Her efforts made a positive difference in the lives of many people ." 

Dadi Janki was born in 1916 in undivided India's Sindh province, now in Pakistan. She used to wake up at 4 AM in the morning everyday for meditation and teaching Raja Yoga. She traveled all over the world for the development and safety of women, children and strived for spiritual empowerment.

Dadi Janki came into contact with the orgnisation when she was barely 21. Dadi Janki, who studied only till the fourth standard, chose western countries for divine services.  She went to London for the first time in 1970 and stayed there for 35 years and carried the divine message to more than a hundred countries. She taught millions of people the art of living through meditation and adopting vegeterianism.

