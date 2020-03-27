Indore cops asked to stay away from families to avoid spread of coronavirus

By PTI

INDORE:Around 3,000 police personnel who are engaged in keeping people off the streets in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh have been advised to stay away from their families as a precaution against possible spread of coronavirus.

While other parts of the country are in lockdown, curfew was imposed as additional measure in Indore two days ago when the number of coronavirus patients began to rise alarmingly.

At present the city has 15 COVID-19 patients.

A press release issued by Inspector General Vivek Sharma on Friday said that while police personnel are doing their duty to ensure compliance with curfew, "the possibility of their becoming infected with virus is high".

If a police personnel catches the virus, his or her family is also exposed to the infection, it said.

"In view of this, police personnel are advised not to go home straight after the duty for the next few days and to maintain adequate social distance by staying at the designated places," it said.

The police department is providing temporary accomodation to the cops on duty.

It has also formed a special team to help families of police personnel during this period.

"We are trying to make all possible arrangements for temporary accommodation for around 3,000 police personnel who are deployed at various places in the city," Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar told PTI.