STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Stranded migrant workers throng to take government-organized buses back home

With the UP and Delhi governments arranging buses to ferry those stranded on the state borders, many decided to take a chance, thereby crowding the Delhi borders.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant daily wage laborers

Migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in Dharuhera, Haryana on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With their livelihoods coming to a halt after imposition of the countrywide lockdown, thousands of daily wage workers and labourers thronged the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday in the hope of reaching their homes in far-flung areas, notwithstanding the threat of spread of the coronavirus disease.

Hordes of people, including women and children, with their bags on their heads and backs  -many also wearing protective masks - waited in long queues to board buses at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal here.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it has arranged 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers stranded in the border districts owing to a countywide lockdown.

The Delhi government also announced that 100 buses have been deployed to help those trying to reach on foot their homes in other states, many of them hundreds of kilometres away.

Although the police had made people stand in three queues, the serpentine lines didn't seem to end as there was a steady flow of migrant workers who wanted to go back to their towns and villages citing lack of employment due to the lockdown.

Many struggled to board the buses packed to the hilt.

The police also made people de-board overcrowded buses to avoid spread of the infection.

Good Samaritans distributed food to those preparing for their journeys.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown from March 25 following which all transport services -road, rail and air- were suspended.

Daily wage workers were among the worst hit by the lockdown and thousands started heading back home in different states.

In the absence of availability of transportation, a large number of them undertook their long journeys on foot.

But with the UP and Delhi governments arranging buses to ferry those stranded on the state borders, many decided to take a chance, thereby crowding the Delhi borders.

Jwatam Kumar (24), who works in a faucet factory, said his unit has been shut due to the lockdown. He is paid Rs 8,000 a month on a fortnightly basis.

With no means of making a living and paying for food and accommodation, he wanted to go back home in Aligarh.

"I had made up my mind to walk back, but now I heard through news channels that Uttar Pradesh government has made provision of taking people to their homes. So, I will take the bus," said Kumar, who was headed to Anand Vihar ISBT.

Sachin Kanojia (29), who took a shared auto-rickshaw from Rohtak to Delhi that charged Rs 500 per seat, said the factory he worked in was closed due to the lockdown.

He earns Rs 10-12,000 per month but now with no income for the next three weeks, he was heading back home.

"I will get a bus from Anand Vihar," said Kanojia, who was headed to Lucknow.

Like Kanojia and Kumar, Omkar Maurya too was headed home to Amethi. Maurya, who works as a daily wage worker putting up tents for marriage ceremonies, said with no money in his pocket it was better for him to go back home.

"Now that there are bus services, it is good that I go back home till the situation becomes normal," Maurya said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Migrant workers coronavirus UP Delhi border
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp