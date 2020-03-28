Saving lives on four wheels in Devprayag amid coronavirus lockdown

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand’s Devprayag town, Ganesh Bhatt has turned his car into an ambulance for the people in remote areas as transport remains locked due to nationwide lockdown. Bhatt has helped 22 people, including two pregnant women who needed medical attention, in the last five days.

“I have been getting calls since the outbreak started for help. An idea sprung up in my mind to deploy my Nano for the people. The car is small, fast and fuel-efficient which makes it easier to help the people,” said Bhatt.

The Samaritan has pasted his mobile number on his front and rear side of the car for those in need of help.

His act comes as a God-send gift as all three ambulances in Devprayag area were lying defunct, leaving the region without any crucial medical transport in the time of any medical emergency.

All it needs in such times is a call to Bhatt on his number and he himself drives to pick up the sick to a nearby hospital.

The job has become 24×7 work for Bhatt and his small group of friends who are assisting him in small but handy ways.

“Last night, I got a call from two men who were walking from Dehradun to Tehri. Their feet were bleeding and they were unable to walk anymore. We rushed to the spot at National Highway-58 and brought them to a friend’s home,” said Bhatt.

The team gives preference to medical cases which are in need of immediate intervention.

“We mainly focus on pregnant women, serious injuries, hypertension, heart-related cases and other chronic ailments which need immediate assistance,” added Bhatt.

Apart from helping people with transportation, the team is delivering essentials such as vegetables, medicines, sanitisers, to those who are in need of them.