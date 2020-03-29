STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

275 Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo, SpiceJet aircraft

The IndiGo flight 6E9121 was operated by two pilots and four cabin crew members and all 139 passengers aboard the IndiGo aircraft tested negative for the coronavirus prior to the flight.

Published: 29th March 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Medics screen passengers, who were airlifted from Iran, before being sent for a mandatory isolation period to an Indian Army Wellness Facility in Jodhpur

Medics screen passengers, who were airlifted from Iran, before being sent for a mandatory isolation period to an Indian Army Wellness Facility in Jodhpur. (photo| Twitter/ @PRODefRjsthn)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet and IndiGo aircraft on Sunday took 275 Indians, who were recently evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, from Delhi to Jodhpur for quarantine, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

India is currently under 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus and consequently, all international and domestic commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. "Operation Namaste! Efforts to safeguard Indian citizens against Covid19 continue," Puri wrote on Twitter.

"The 275 Indians who were evacuated from Iran have been screened & shifted by IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft to Army Wellness Centre at Jodhpur for quarantine," he added.

In a statement, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, "We are honoured to have the opportunity to operate this relief flight, which enabled the shifting of 139 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to Jodhpur for testing, isolation and treatment as needed."

The IndiGo flight 6E9121 was operated by two pilots and four cabin crew members, the statement said. adding that all 139 passengers aboard the IndiGo aircraft tested negative for the coronavirus prior to the flight.

In a statement, SpiceJet chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "We are proud to have operated this special flight to facilitate the transfer of 136 fellow Indians from Delhi to Jodhpur."

SpiceJet stated that the special flight SG9001 took off at 6:25 am from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and landed at Jodhpur airport at 8:20 am. "The aircraft has been disinfected thoroughly after the flight," the airline added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 979 people have tested positive for the virus in India so far and 25 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri Coronavirus indiGo Spicejet Iran Indians airlift
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp