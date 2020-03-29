Bihar government launches 'Garur' app to track migrants for COVID test and quarantine

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The disaster management department of the Bihar government has launched "Garur App" for tracking and surveillance of the migrants and all those who have come entered the state in the last few days through rail, roads and flights from across the country and abroad.

All the health personnel and wings of government, which are directly or indirectly related to the disasters, have been linked with the Garur App and are keeping a close watch on the movement of the migrants who have entered the state in the last few days.

Principal secretary of State disaster management department Pratyay Amrit told The New Indian Express that more than 6000 people have been tracked down upon their entries in the state in the last few days. "The app is proving to be very helpful in tracking out the people through their cell phones. Both health and disasters departments have put up posters of home quarantine on their homes after tracing them," he said.

Besides this, 90 kitchens are being opened in different parts of the state for free foods in which more than 4000 are availing the facility for free.

"The disaster management department is also setting up the 'Aapda Rahat Shivirs' with kitchens in seven districts where Bihar shares its borders with West Bengal, UP, Jharkhand and Nepal," he said.

He also said that 65 lakh poor families in the state will be provided with three LPG cylinders free under the Ujjwala scheme while 25 lakh families may get 210 kg of food grains under the Antyodaya scheme.