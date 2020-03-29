Madhya Pradesh woman cop shames coronavirus lockdown violator, taken off field duty

By PTI

CHHATTARPUR (MP): A woman police officer in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday taken off field duty after she shamed a man by writing on his forehead "keep off me as I have violated lockdown".

The state is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, though, like other parts of the country, several people have been violating it by loitering on the streets without a valid reason.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening when Sub-Inspector Amita Agnihotri of Gaurihar police station was asking people in Chandrapur village, close to the Uttar Pradesh border, to keep indoors in view of the lockdown.

Madhya Pradesh: A Police Sub-Inspector writes 'I have violated lockdown, stay away from me' on forehead of a labourer in Gorihar area of Chhatarpur. SP Kumar Saurabh says, "This is unacceptable. Action is being taken against the police woman as per the law". #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/bf6IizgPjD — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

"She got hold of one man loitering around, and with a sketch pen wrote on his forehead 'keep off me as I have violated lockdown'. A probe began after senior authorities got to know of the incident," an official said.

Confirming the development, Chhattarpur Superintendent of Police Kumar Saurabh said Agnihotri had been "line attached", a police term for personnel taken off duty as a punishment."Her act was unacceptable," he added.