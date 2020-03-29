STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman cop shames coronavirus lockdown violator, taken off field duty

Sub-Inspector Amita Agnihotri shamed a man in Chandrapur village by writing on his forehead 'keep off me as I have violated lockdown'.

Published: 29th March 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

SI Amita Agnihotri was seen writing on the man's forehead

SI Amita Agnihotri was seen writing on the man's forehead. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHHATTARPUR (MP): A woman police officer in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday taken off field duty after she shamed a man by writing on his forehead "keep off me as I have violated lockdown".

The state is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, though, like other parts of the country, several people have been violating it by loitering on the streets without a valid reason.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening when Sub-Inspector Amita Agnihotri of Gaurihar police station was asking people in Chandrapur village, close to the Uttar Pradesh border, to keep indoors in view of the lockdown.

"She got hold of one man loitering around, and with a sketch pen wrote on his forehead 'keep off me as I have violated lockdown'. A probe began after senior authorities got to know of the incident," an official said.

Confirming the development, Chhattarpur Superintendent of Police Kumar Saurabh said Agnihotri had been "line attached", a police term for personnel taken off duty as a punishment."Her act was unacceptable," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mashya Pradesh Police Madhya Pradesh coronavirus MP quarantine MP quarantine ciolator Cops shaming Coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    She did the right thing.Instead of rewarding her
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp