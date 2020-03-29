STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will take care of migrant labourers during COVID-19 lockdown: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said that the state has already set up 163 centres across the state to provide food and water to the migrant labourers.

Published: 29th March 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 04:35 PM

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday assured that his government will take care of all migrant labourers and provide them basic necessities like food and water. The 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme offering meal at Rs 10 will now be available at Rs 5 from April 1, he said in a webcast.

Thackeray said the state has already set up 163 centres across the state to provide food and water to the migrant labourers. "The state will protect them and provide food, but they should not leave their place. I understand that they are anxious but they should not leave. They should avoid increasing the risk of infection," he said.

In view of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, several migrant labourers are left with no work and hence, they are leaving the state to return to their native places. A number of them have been marching on foot, while some tried to make their way out of the state in goods trucks and tempos, but were caught during police checking.

Thackeray said as the government has asked people to maintain social distancing, they should not venture out on streets without a strong reason. "People should not force the police to take stricter stand during the lockdown. Do not unnecessarily argue with police officials," he said.

He also cautioned people about the possibility of a rise in pneumonia cases in the coming days. "We need to take extra care of senior citizens, children and pregnant women, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19," the chief minister said.

"I have been in talks with several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and even with my cousin (MNS chief) Raj Thackeray. I am thankful to them for the support they have extended," he said.

Thackeray said noted banker Uday Kotak has offered a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore. He said that many business community people have come forward in this hour of crisis. Lauding the health and medical care workers, he said, "They are the ones who are not at all confused. They are doing their duty diligently."

Thackeray said those who have returned from abroad should quarantine themselves and if they feel unwell, they should also approach the local physician. "We have almost completed eight days of the lockdown, need to complete the remaining days. If we manage to do so, it will be an achievement," he said.

A health official said on Sunday that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 196.

