STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Death of Sikh preacher: 24 villages sealed, 26,000 people under quarantine

Nawanshahr Nagar Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani said these villages were sealed as mandated by the quarantine norms.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare beds inside a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The death of a 70-year-old Sikh preacher has prompted authorities to seal the borders of two dozen villages with an approximate population of 26,000 people in two districts of Punjab. Baldev Singh, the preacher, had met several people instead of staying on self quarantine after a trip to Italy and Germany.  Of the total of 38 COVID cases so far in Punjab, 28 are directly linked to the preacher. Sources said a total of 26 villages are sealed in Nawanshahr (18) and Hoshiarpur (6) districts. 

Nawanshahr Nagar Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani said these villages were sealed as mandated by the quarantine norms.  “In other villages in the districts where NRIs have arrived, they have been told to remain on home quarantine. Teams of health debarment along with other staff visit them daily to check their health condition.’’Sub Divisional Magistrate, Banga in SBS Nagar district. Gautam Jain said fifteen villages in his area were sealed for a period of two weeks.

“Essential commodities are being supplied to them. As per the data, the population of these villages is somewhere around 20,000.’’ A villager from Jikha, whose borders are sealed, said villagers are now scared to venture out. An official from Hoshiarpur said the six villages, which have been sealed in the district, are home to about 250 families. “Some 700 people who were in close contact with Baldev Singh (the preacher who died after contracting COVID-19) are among those quarantined. We are keeping a watch on them. Some 333 swab samples of symptomatic people have been taken from these villages so far,’’ said a health official.

Patiala seals two villages
After a 21-year-old man who returned from Nepal on March 20 been tested positive, authorities have sealed borders of two villages in Patiala district with approximately 2,000 population. Sources said that the youth, who hails from Patiala district — the home district of Punjab CM — worked in a private firm in Chandigarh. He had returned from Nepal on March 21. He had recently visited nearby Shahpur village. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab quarantine sikh preacher death coronavirus Baldev Singh
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp