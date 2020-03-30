STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP govt issues licences to 42 companies to make 40,000 litres of sanitisers per day

There has been a spurt in the demand for sanitisers following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

Published: 30th March 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

hand sanitizer | PTI

PTI file image of hand sanitisers used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued licences to 42 companies to make 40,000 litres of sanitisers every day in order to ensure adequate supply, officials said on Monday.

There has been a spurt in the demand for sanitisers following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state and to deal with this, the government issued licences to 27 distilleries and 15 sanitiser-manufacturing companies, Principal Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

These companies are currently producing 40,000 litres of sanitisers per day and it will be increased to 60,000 litres soon, he said.

The product is being made available in the markets through dealers, Bhoosreddy said. Chief medical officers who are placing requests are being provided promptly, he added.

There will be no shortage of sanitizers in the state and if required, production can be further increased, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
masks Hand sanitizers Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp