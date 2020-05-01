STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’

A majority of migrant workers in Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat lack access to urban documentation, showed a report by Ajeevika Bureau, an NGO working with migrant communities.

Published: 01st May 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants exodus, Migrants lockdown

Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A majority of migrant workers in the two major migrant destinations Surat and Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat lack access to urban documentation, showed a report by Ajeevika Bureau, an NGO working with migrant communities. 

While Ahmedabad has an estimated 1.3 million migrant workers, Surat has the highest ratio of migrants to locals in the country, forming 58 per cent of its total population and 70 per cent of its waged workforce, said the report ‘Unlocking the Urban: Reimagining Migrant Lives in cities post COVID-19. 

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Surat had seen protests from migrant workers who had demanded that arrangments are made for them to return to their home states. 

The COVID-19 pandemic was not the sole reason responsible for the ongoing humanitarian crisis for migrant workers but aggravated the already existing crisis, the report pointed out. The pandemic exposed the underlying systemic exclusion of migrant workers from India’s urban and labour policies which restricted them from accessing the basic urban provisions of food, water, housing, sanitation and heathcare facilities, it said.        



Of 285 interviewees in Ahmedabad, The study showed 92 per cent of workers did not have ration cards, 89 per cent did not have voter ID cards, 94 per cent lacked access to electricity bills and 89 per cent were without Building and Construction Workers (BoCW) identity cards. 

Among 150 respondents in Surat, 99 per cent workers reported lack of access to ration cards, 74 per cent were without voter ID cards, and 97 per cent without electricity bills.

“This is a reason why workers were left out of government benefits during the lockdown. There is a need for enumeration of workers to ensure the benefits reach them. Urban planning should recognise workers,” said Divya Varma, programme manager -- policy and partnerships, Aajeevika Bureau. 

The workers interviewed last year for the study were from the different sectors of powerlooms, construction, small-scale manufacturing units, hotels, restaurants, head loading, and domestic work. They had migrated from states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar. 

Ninety-eight per cent of migrant workers surveyed had never interacted with any official in a political party office or local administrative bodies which showed they lacked access to urban governance. 

They lacked access to sanitation and adequate housing with 83 per cent of the respondents accessing shared toilets with no upper limit on the number of people sharing them. Majority of the workers interviewed also lived at the on-site locations. 

The survey also showed that majority of the workers were scheduled tribe, followed by scheduled caste.

Migrant workers do not have any political agency to demand for their rights as they do not have voting rights in the cities and lose out on entitlements, the report observed. 

With workers struggling for basic provisions during the lockdown, immediate measures should be taken to integrate them in public provisioning, it said. 

The other recommendations include universalisation of PDS, adequate and safe shelter facilities for workers, providing access to healthcare facilities, and gender specific measures like reaching out to women migrant workers.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrants COVID-19 Coronavirus stranded workers National lockdown stranded labourers Migrant Workers Surat Ahmedabad
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp