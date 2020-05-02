Third coronavirus death in Bihar as 54-year-old Covid-19 positive man dies of cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

PATNA: A 54-year-old patient suffering from throat cancer from Bihar's Motihari district, who was admitted and tested positive for Covid-19 at Patna based Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), died due to cardiac arrest on Friday.

This is the third death of a Covid-19 positive patient in the state after the first death of a 38-year old youth from Munger with a travel history to Oman and the second death of a woman in Vaishali district with no travel history outside the state recently.

According to principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar, the 54-year old deceased was admitted at NMCH on April 27 from Banjaria village in East Champaran.

Kumar said that the deceased had returned from Mumbai on April 20.

"He has a serious case of terminal oropharyngeal malignancy (mouth and throat cancer) and the cause of his death was cardiac arrest", Kumar said.

The deceased was brought to NMCH when he started developing respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, the health department through a statement, said that a total of 98 positive cases have recovered in the state while three people have died. The total count of Covid-19 positive cases has reached 466.