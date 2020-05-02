STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Third coronavirus death in Bihar as 54-year-old Covid-19 positive man dies of cardiac arrest

The deceased had returned from Mumbai on April 20.

Published: 02nd May 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: A 54-year-old patient suffering from throat cancer from Bihar's Motihari district, who was admitted and tested positive for Covid-19 at Patna based Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), died due to cardiac arrest on Friday.

This is the third death of a Covid-19 positive patient in the state after the first death of a 38-year old youth from Munger with a travel history to Oman and the second death of a woman in Vaishali district with no travel history outside the state recently.

According to principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar, the 54-year old deceased was admitted at NMCH on April 27 from Banjaria village in East Champaran.

Kumar said that the deceased had returned from Mumbai on April 20.

"He has a serious case of terminal oropharyngeal malignancy (mouth and throat cancer) and the cause of his death was cardiac arrest", Kumar said.

The deceased was brought to NMCH when he started developing respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, the health department through a statement, said that a total of 98 positive cases have recovered in the state while three people have died. The total count of Covid-19 positive cases has reached 466.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Death bihar coronavirus death
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp