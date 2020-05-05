CBI arrests BCCL official in Jharkhand's Dhanbad for demanding, accepting bribe

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has arrested an official of the BCCL in a graft case. A senior CBI official said that it arrested Kishori Prasad Rout, an official dealing with attendance of workers of BCCL in Jharkhand's Dhanbad for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000.

He said a case was registered against Rout under section of the Prevention of Corruption Act who worked as attendance clerk on a complaint.

The CBI official said that it was alleged that the accused demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 3,000 from the complainant for allowing him to join duty after sick leave or lockdown.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed on Tuesday while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant," he said, adding that incriminating documents pertaining to motive of bribe have been recovered during searches at the premises of accused.

He will be produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases in Dhanbad. The official said that the agency sleuths followed all precautions arising out of situation of novel coronavirus.