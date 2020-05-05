STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath accuses Opposition of politics over migrant crisis

The CM said those who used to grab the funds meant for the welfare of the people during their tenure are now upset over the money reaching the accounts of the poor.

Published: 05th May 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the opposition for indulging in politics on the issue of migrant workers.

"It is unfortunate that some people are playing politics in the time of crisis even when the Modi government is helping the poor through the 'Garib Kalyan' package. When these people were in power, the benefits of welfare schemes never reached the poor. The same people are now playing politics on the issue of migrant workers," he said in a video message.

Yogi said that for the first time, Modi government has announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor, labourers, women and destitute as part of PM Gareeb Kalyan package to beat the disaster.

In a veiled response to the series of twitter posts by Opposition leaders including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of migrants, the CM said those who used to grab the funds meant for the welfare of the people during their tenure are now upset over the money reaching the accounts of the poor.

The CM said that in the last 3 days, more than 50,000 labourers and other citizens have returned to the state. All those who have returned had had their medical checks were done. Food and lodging arrangements of many were done by the government. The government is helping every citizen and is ensuring that food is provided to all," he said.

Yogi Adityanath further said that a sum of Rs 3.2 crores had been deposited in the Jan Dhan accounts and Rs 2.34 crores had been given to farmers. The country was unitedly fighting against the corona pandemic and some vested interest were trying to derail this battle, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath UP coronavirus migrant workers Gareeb Kalyan scheme COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp