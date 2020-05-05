Yogi Adityanath accuses Opposition of politics over migrant crisis

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the opposition for indulging in politics on the issue of migrant workers.

"It is unfortunate that some people are playing politics in the time of crisis even when the Modi government is helping the poor through the 'Garib Kalyan' package. When these people were in power, the benefits of welfare schemes never reached the poor. The same people are now playing politics on the issue of migrant workers," he said in a video message.

Yogi said that for the first time, Modi government has announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor, labourers, women and destitute as part of PM Gareeb Kalyan package to beat the disaster.

In a veiled response to the series of twitter posts by Opposition leaders including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of migrants, the CM said those who used to grab the funds meant for the welfare of the people during their tenure are now upset over the money reaching the accounts of the poor.

The CM said that in the last 3 days, more than 50,000 labourers and other citizens have returned to the state. All those who have returned had had their medical checks were done. Food and lodging arrangements of many were done by the government. The government is helping every citizen and is ensuring that food is provided to all," he said.

Yogi Adityanath further said that a sum of Rs 3.2 crores had been deposited in the Jan Dhan accounts and Rs 2.34 crores had been given to farmers. The country was unitedly fighting against the corona pandemic and some vested interest were trying to derail this battle, he added.