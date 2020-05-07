STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh spent Rs 9.49 crore on COVID-19 management so far: Official

The amount was spent from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMFR) on capacity building, procurement of essential equipment, providing relief to stranded persons and logistics.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has spent Rs 9. 49 crore on COVID-19 management so far, an official said here on Thursday.

The amount was spent from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMFR) on capacity building, procurement of essential equipment, providing relief to stranded persons and logistics, Secretary to the chief minister, Ameya Abhyankar said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on Wednesday said Rs 19.89 crore was donated to the CMRF till date.

"My gratitude to all those generous persons who have contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards our battle against #COVID 19. So far we have received a sum of Rs 19,89,08,644," Khandu had tweeted.

Only one COVID-19 case has been reported in the state so far.

The 31-year-old attendee of the Tablighi Jammat congregation in Delhi was treated at the Tezu Zonal Hospital in Lohit district and discharged from the facility on April 17 after being cured of the disease.

Meanwhile, a health department bulletin said that 1,039 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which results of 180 are awaited.

The maximum number of samples was collected from Capital Complex (625), followed by 111 from East Siang district, 89 from Namsai, and 63 from Lohit, it said.

