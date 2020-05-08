STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

85 per cent daily wagers in Ahmedabad hit by lockdown 3.0: Survey

The nationwide lockdown, which has been in place since March to contain the spread of coronavirus, has rendered several unskilled labourers and daily wagers jobless.

Published: 08th May 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded people practice social distancing as they wait in queues to board buses for their native places amid COVID-19 lockdown in Surat Thursday May 7 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: At least 85 per cent of daily wagers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have lost their regular income during the COVID-19 lockdown, a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management here revealed.

The nationwide lockdown, which has been in place since March to contain the spread of coronavirus, has rendered several unskilled labourers and daily wagers jobless.

The IIM-A conducted the survey among 500 households in the city that earned less than 19,500 per month, the release here stated.

"At least 85 per cent households were not earning regular incomes anymore and most have lost or will lose their entire income (in the lockdown)," the survey data revealed.

According to the study, most households have lost their monthly incomes (in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for a large section).

About 54 per cent of the 500 families said they had to cut down from three meals to two meals a day, while 60 per cent revealed that they did not have enough food rations to survive the lockdown.

The survey was carried out between March 24 and April 9, among families of bus, autorickshaw drivers, daily wagers, plumbers and vegetable vendors, who largely depend on their daily earnings.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from IIM-A, headed by professor Ankur Sarin, the release stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0 Lockdown India Lockdown 3.0
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp