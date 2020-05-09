STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: First patient to receive plasma therapy in UP dies of heart attack

The doctor, who was on a ventilator for the last 14 days, died on Saturday evening following a heart attack, KGMU Vice-Chancellor M L B Bhatt said.

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Representational image (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The first patient to receive plasma therapy as an experimental treatment for coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh died following a heart attack on Saturday.

The patient, a 58-year-old doctor, was admitted at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) here.

The doctor, who was on a ventilator for the last 14 days, died on Saturday evening following a heart attack, KGMU Vice-Chancellor M L B Bhatt said.

Since he had high blood pressure and diabetes, he was under the continuous observation of doctors in the isolation ward, Bhatt said.

"The patient was in a stable condition. His lungs had improved, but he later developed a urinary tract infection. Two reports of his samples came out as negative (for COVID-19) today," the vice-chancellor said.

"He, however, suffered a heart attack around 5 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be saved," he said.

The doctor from Orai in Uttar Pradesh was administered plasma therapy at the state-run KGMU on April 26. He was administered the plasma donated by a doctor from Canada who was the first COVID-19 patient admitted at the hospital and later recovered.

Tulika Chandra of Blood Transfusion Department, KGMU said, "When the patient was given plasma therapy, his condition was very bad. His lungs, however, improved. But as he was an old patient with diabetes, he was kept on the ventilator."

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for treating COVID-19 patients.

In this treatment, plasma, a blood component, from a cured patient is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient.

The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 develops antibodies to fight the virus.

This therapy uses the antibodies from the blood of a cured patient to treat another critical patient.

The Union health ministry, however, had advised against considering the therapy to be the regular treatment for coronavirus, adding it should be used for research and trial purposes till there is robust scientific evidence to support its efficacy.

