Got drug controller nod for Favipiravir's clinical trial on COVID-19 patients: CSIR DG

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Drug Controller of India has allowed a clinical trial of Favipiravir medicine, developed indigenously a CSIR laboratory, on coronavirus patients, Director-General Shekhar Mande said on Friday.

He said the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad has developed the technology to make the drug Favipiravir.

The technology has been transferred to a private company, IICT Director S Chandrashekar said.

The company will now tie-up with hospitals for clinical trials so that the drug could be tested on patients suffering from COVID-19.

Approval from patients will be necessary as per the protocols, he said.

Mande said Favipiravir is used in countries such as China and Japan to treat influenza.

Whenever a virus enters a cell, it tries to create multiple replicas.

Favipiravir stops the replication process, he explained.

The CSIR has already tied up with Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd to evaluate Mycobacterium W (Mw) for faster recovery of hospitalised COVID-19 patients and minimise the spread of disease.

Mycobacterium W can reduce mortality of patients suffering from Gram-negative sepsis by 50 per cent.

Permission has been granted by the Drug Controller of India to conduct tests on critically ill COVD-19 patients at three major hospitals in the country, he said.

Mande said Mycobacterium W helps in boosting TH1 and TH2 cells, which in turn, builds immunity in fighting viruses and in this specific case the novel coronavirus.