STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Notorious drug smuggler Ranjeet Rana arrested by Punjab and Haryana Police in joint operation

Sources allege that Ranjeet is alleged to have smuggled heroin and other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in six rock salt consignments.

Published: 09th May 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Drug smuggler Ranjeet Rana

Drug smuggler Ranjeet Rana (Photo | Twitter/@DGPPunjabPolice)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Almost after a year Punjab and Haryana Police, in a joint operation, on Saturday, arrested the dreaded drug smuggler Ranjeet Rana, his brother and brother-in-law in the 532 Kg heroin haul case worth around Rs 2,700 crore in the intentional market.  

Sources said that for the last seven to eight months Rana and his brother Gagandeep were living at a rented accommodation in Begu village in Sirsa district of Haryana. They moved to this house on the intervention of their brother-in-law who lived nearby in another village.

On a tip-off from the NIA, Punjab and Haryana Police raided the house today morning and arrested them and took them to Amritsar.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that Ranjeet Rana alias Cheeta who was wanted in 532 kg heroin haul from the Indo-Pakistan border on June 29, 2019, was arrested from Sirsa town of Haryana.

Gupta tweeted, "Ranjeet Rana & his brother Gagandeep@Bhola arrested from Begu village in Sirsa, Haryana. Ranjit Rana @Cheeta, suspected to have smuggled in heroin & other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in as many as 6 rock salt consignments through ICP Amritsar between 2018-2019."  

"Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in J&K and Punjab, Punjab Police juggernaut moved further to nab Ranjeet of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today," he said in another tweet.  

Sources allege that Ranjeet is alleged to have smuggled heroin and other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in six rock salt consignments through the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border on June 26, 2019.

Some 532 kilograms of heroin was seized from the Integrated Check Post at Attari border on June 30, last year as it was being smuggled into India from Pakistan in a consignment of rock salt which was ordered by a local trader.

It was one of the largest ever seizer in the country till date as this consignment is worth around Rs 2,700 crore in the intentional market.  

During the examination of rock salt granules consignment which came from Pakistan undertaken by the Customs Staff posted at ICP, Attari.  One sack of the said consignment was found to have white colour powdered granular substance.

Upon detailed examination of 600 bags, 15 bags contained Heroin (as per preliminary testing kit of NDPS) having net weight of 532 Kgs and mixed narcotics of 52 Kgs.

From every bag one kilogram of heroin came out as it had straight come from Afghanistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Police Haryana Police 532 kg heroin Ranjeet Rana drug smuggler
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp