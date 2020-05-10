STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India sends medical assistance to five 'friendly' countries including Maldives, Mauritius

The MEA said Indian naval ship Kesari is carrying medical teams, essential medicines and food items to the five countries in line with India's 'time-tested' role as first responder to any crisis.

A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has sent medical assistance to the Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles by a naval ship following separate requests from these countries for help in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Indian naval ship Kesari is carrying medical teams, essential medicines and food items to the five countries in line with India's "time-tested" role as the first responder to any crisis in the region.

"Responding to their requests for assistance in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, India has sent Indian Naval Ship Kesari to Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles, carrying on board two medical assistance teams, consignments of Covid related essential medicines and essential food items," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the medical assistance teams will be deployed in Mauritius and Comoros to help their governments deal with COVID-19.

The team for Comoros will also help the country in tackling dengue fever.

"The ship will deliver consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles and about 600 tonnes of food items to Maldives," the MEA said.

In addition, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines is also being sent to Mauritius.

"The consignments meant for Madagascar and Comoros also includes Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles," the MEA said.

The ship has been sent under India's 'Mission Sagar' launched to help the friendly countries deal with the pandemic.

