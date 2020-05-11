Aarogya Setu app downloaded in 9.8 crore smartphones

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ajay Sawhney, chairman of Empowered Group-9, on Monday said that Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded in 9.8 crore smartphones so far.

"It will be available on Jio feature phones, maybe from tomorrow. We have worked a lot on data privacy of Arogya Setu users and made sure that user's data is not compromised," said Sawhney during a press briefing here.

He also informed that around 1.4 lakh Aarogya Setu app users have been alerted via Bluetooth contact tracing about the possible risk of infection due to proximity to infected patients.

"This will enable you to protect yourself and your family," he added.

With an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.