Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight with expats will now land on Wednesday morning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight, earlier scheduled to arrive on May 10 and which was subsequently cancelled, will now arrive by 12.40 am on Wednesday morning. The flight will carry 181 passenger, including 15 pregnant women.

It was earlier scheduled to arrive by 10.45 pm on Sunday but was cancelled due to landing permission being declined according to the District administration.

The Thiruvananthapuram airport is fully equipped to receive the passengers on Wednesday, with helpdesks set up along with thermal face detection camera. Quarantine centres are also ready.

More than one lakh NRIs from the state registered on the NORKA website to come back from different countries.

In a related development, the Kerala High Court has recommended that if any expatriate expresses difficulty in paying flight charges, and their reasons are found to be genuine, the embassy and missions of the Government of India may take steps to transport them to India.

Justice Shaji P Chaly and Justice MR Anitha issued the order on the batch of petitions seeking to evacuate the Keralites stranded abroad. The petitioners requested that a medical team should be sent to the Gulf countries to ensure adequate medical attention.

