Man lynched by villagers for allegedly stealing goat in Jharkhand, two arrested

Two persons, including the owner of the goat, has been arrested while the search for others is still on.

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Mukesh Ranjan
RANCHI: In yet another incident of mob-lynching in Jharkhand, a man was beaten to death by villagers charging him of allegedly stealing a goat in Dumka while another person has been critically injured in the incident.

The victim was a man in his 30s, Subhan Miyan.

Police said that FIR is being filed from both the sides and investigation has been initiated to reach into the details of the matter.

The condition of the injured person, identified as Dulal Mirdha, remains critical and is admitted at Sadar Hospital in Dumka.

"Two persons were intercepted by the villagers charging them of stealing a goat from Jhilmil village under Kathikund police station on Monday and thrashed them badly leading to the death of one of them while the other person has also received serious injuries," said Dumka SP Ambar Lakra.

Two persons, including the owner of the goat, has been arrested while the search for others is still on, he added.

The SP further added that FIR has been lodged from both sides to reach into the details of the matter.

"FIR has been lodged both from the sides, the villagers and also from the victim’s side. At least 4 persons have been named in the FIR along with 15 unknown people," said the SP.

Those who will be found involved in the incident will not be spared at any cost, he added.

