STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: States favour better coordination from Centre

Maintain federal structure, says Bengal; Punjab demands greater flexibility; Bihar seeks random testing

Published: 12th May 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with CMs via video conferencing on Monday | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Some chief ministers sought more coordination from the Centre and a greater say to decide on their own strategies even as most states appeared in favour of the lockdown being relaxed slowly with precautions. In the meeting with PM Narendra Modi, states like Punjab, Bihar, Assam spoke in favour of extension of lockdown.  

Supporting the extension of lockdown, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stressed on the random testing with facilities being provided by the Centre. Skill profiling of migrants is on to create skill-oriented jobs to them, he said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requested Modi to maintain the federal structure of the country and not to take decisions unilaterally. “The Centre and the state must work together as a team to overcome the Covid challenge. Leaking letters is not in the federal spirit.,” she said.

Lockdown should continue for two more weeks since relaxation will mean that people take things lightly, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said. “Inter-state movement should be kept limited.”

The biggest challenge is poised by the large number of people returning home, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said. “Same policies will not work in the whole country. We must continue following some basic guidelines. To keep the virus in check, inter-state movement should be minimised. All states must be allowed to do their own planning.”

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray requested Modi to restart the Mumbai suburban train service for the essential services. He also sought state’s share of GST from the Centre. “The state has lost around `35,000 revenue in last 40 days. The Centre should extend financial help during crisis situations.”  

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said states needed to be given a greater flexibility in micro-planning.“The decision on designating the red, orange, yellow and green zones should be left to the states, which are more aware of the ground realities.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suggested that stern measures should be adopted for hotspots and containment zones, but relaxation should be allowed in other areas to enable economic activity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown LOckdown extension
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp