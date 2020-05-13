Goa CM posts video of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging from nest on Morjim beach

By Online Desk

PANAJI: Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant posted a video on Twitter of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings on the Morjim beach after emerging from their nests.

The CM emphasized the importance of other beaches like Mandrem, Adonga and Galgibagh in Goa which also attract turtles for nesting.

"Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh are important beaches in Goa which attract turtles for nesting," he tweeted.

Olive Ridley turtles carry "vulnerable status" in the wild because their population has been on the decline, as they nest only on small number of places and even a slight distrubance to this environment could wreak devastation on the whole population, according to the WWF (World Wildlife Fund).