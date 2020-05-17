STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kapil Sibal urges judiciary to seek answers on the plight of migrant workers

The Congress leader and senior lawyer raised the issue of tragic mishaps in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, and the earlier one in Maharashtra's Aurangabad to highlight their plight.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged the judiciary to take note and seek answers regarding the hardships being faced by migrant workers, as they strive to return to their native places.

The Congress leader and senior lawyer also raised the issue of tragic mishaps in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, and the earlier one in Maharashtra's Aurangabad to highlight their plight.

"2 million migrants stranded, Desperate to reach home, Can't wait any more, No money left to survive. Every day they die: Accident (26) yesterday,16 run over by a train, Children before reaching home. When will courts wake up and ask for answers !," Sibal tweeted.

Earlier last week, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19, Sibal had said that out of the total package the government cash outflow amounts to "only Rs 4 lakh crores".

He further said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would inject Rs 8 lakh crores and Rs 5 lakh crores would come from additional government borrowings and Rs 1 lakh crore would be revolving guarantee. 

