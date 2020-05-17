STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With 247 fresh COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad tally rises to 8,420; death toll at 524

Amid rising number of cases in city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has identified 42 private hospitals as 'designated COVID hospitals'.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

A man draws a message on a road to raise awareness about the spreading of coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad

For representational purposes (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district mounted to 8,420 on Sunday with 276 more people testing positive for coronavirus while the fatalities rose to 524 after 31 patients succumbing to the viral infection, a Health official said.

A total of 115 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recovered cases here to 5,236.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointedVice Chairman and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board Mukesh Kumar as the full-fledged Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad in place of Vijay Nehra who is in quarantine.

Nehra was transferred as Commissioner of Rural Development and Secretary to Government(Rural Development), a little over a week after he self-quarantined himself after getting exposed to the coronavirus positive persons, said a government notification.

Amid rising number of cases in city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has identified 42 private hospitals as "designated COVID hospitals".

"These hospitals shall provide 50per cent of the total numbers of beds for COVID-19 patients to be referred by the AMC," it said.

The civic body also fixed a ceiling rate for all private hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ahmedabad coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp