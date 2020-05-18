COVID-19 lockdown: First repatriation flight arrives in Kolkata with 169 people

By PTI

KOLKATA: The first repatriation flight to Kolkata, carrying 169 people from Bangladesh, arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The flight from Dhaka reached Kolkata around 12.30 pm, airport officials said.

"The passengers are now going through health check-ups and screening. The state health department officials are monitoring the entire process," they added.

Passengers on the flight include 73 students, 16 elderly people, 45 stranded tourists, 16 people with medical emergencies and one pregnant woman, sources said.

The passengers will be placed under institutional quarantine for a stipulated period, following which they will be allowed to go to their homes, the officials added.