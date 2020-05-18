STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Amphan: India facing second super cyclone, says NDRF chief

Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference, Pradhan said the NDRF was not taking Amphan lightly as it is only the second time that India is facing a super cyclone.

Marine police personnel patrol Puri beach to prevent tourists and fishermen from venturing into the sea due to Cyclone Amphan in Puri. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Super cyclone Amphan will make landfall on May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia island in Bangladesh, chief of the National Disaster Response Force, S N Pradhan, said on Monday.

He said this is a very significant incident as this is the second super cyclone after the first hit Odisha in 1999.

The landfall of cyclone Amphan would be on May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh, he said.

The director general of the NDRF said his force has dedicated a total of 53 teams, including those on standby, for cyclone affected states of Odisha and West Bengal.

"It is a dual challenge as cyclone is striking in the time of COVID-19 outbreak; we are taking all precautions," he said.

