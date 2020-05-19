Only red and green zones in Madhya Pradesh during lockdown 4.0

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh will only have two zones during the lock-down 4.0 which started on Monday and will continue till May 31.

According to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the entire state has been divided into two zones – Red and Green Zone.

The Red Zone will include entire Indore and Ujjain districts, municipal areas of Bhopal, Burhanpur, Jabalpur, Khandwa and Dewas as well as the municipality (urban) areas of Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar and Kukshi.

All remaining districts of the state have been placed under Green Zone. Markets of these places will be closed for a week and further decision will be taken after conducting a review.

The CM further said that special restriction will continue in all the containment areas during Lock-Down 4.0 and only the most important activities will be allowed. The movement of people inside and outside the containment areas will be restricted, only medical emergency and essential goods and services will be allowed. Industries will not be operated in the containment areas but industries can be operated at all places outside these areas.

Activities banned in all zones

Further, the CM informed that schools, colleges, coaching, training institutes, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums will be closed in all the zones.

All types of community programmes besides social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious events will not be allowed in these zones.

The movement of people from 7 pm to 07 am will be restricted except for the most important activities. Public transport buses will be banned for a week now and after that a decision will be taken after review.

Activities permitted in Red Zone

The CM informed that under the Red zone, shops of the locality, standalone shops, shops of residential premises and shops of essential commodities located in the markets will remain open. Online education will continue.

Medical, police accommodation, quarantine centres, hotels used for catering to stranded people, bus depot, railway station, airport canteens, kitchens of home delivery restaurants, sports complex, stadiums (without spectators), all types of freight transport, cargo movement and movement of their empty vehicles will continue.

At the same time, the movement of all health and sanitation workers, buses for transporting workers to industries and government and private offices with 50 percent capacity will be allowed.

Activities permitted in Green Zone

Moreover, the CM informed that green zone will be able to conduct all types of activities except for restricted activities for all areas. These areas will not have any other restriction, all shops and markets will remain open, vegetable markets will open, private as well as government offices will function with their full capacity and movement will be allowed with personal vehicles.

In case of an increase in positive cases in the green zone, it can be converted into a red zone. Take every precaution to keep your district green.

People not allowed to go outside

The Chief Minister informed that in order for protection from infection, people over 65 years of age, people with multiple disorder, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age will not be allowed to go outside and will remain at home.

Necessary precautions for all zones

Chouhan said that persons of all zones must take certain precautions. It will be mandatory to wear a mask in public and at the workplaces, fine will be imposed on spitting in these places, physical distance must be observed, maximum 50 people will be able to attend the wedding, maximum 20 people will be able to go to the funeral, drinking alcohol in public places and consumption of Paan, Tobacco, Gutkha will be prohibited. It will be mandatory to maintain a distance of two yards between the customers at the shops and no more than 5 people will be allowed at the shop at a time.

Further, it will be mandatory to make arrangements of thermal screening, hand-wash and sanitizer at the entrance and exit gates of all worksites, regular sanitation of the entire workplace and observance of physical distance during lunch breaks.

Positive cases cross 5000 mark in MP

Meanwhile, the positive cases in the central Indian state breached the 5000 mark on Monday. With 259 new cases being reported over last 24 hours, the total positive headcount in MP rose to 5236 on Monday.

Four more deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, taking total death count to 252. Also, 32 more patients were discharged over last 24 hours, taking the total count of the discharged patients so far in the state to 2435 and active patients stood at 2549 in hospitals across the state.