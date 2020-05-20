STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
500 constables attack DCP in Kolkata for not santising barrack after advent of COVID-19 cases

The demonstrators alleged that despite serving for round-the-clock during COVID-19 pandemic, no measure was taken for their safety from coronavirus infection.

The group of 500 odd constables assembled in front of the gate of the PTS and started agitating.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a never seen before situation, hundreds of constables attacked their superior, an officer of Deputy Commissioner rank, late on Tuesday night alleging that the barrack where they live was not sanitised after a sub-inspector tested positive for COVID-19.

The demonstrators also alleged that adequate masks were not supplied to them despite which they have been doing duty in containment zones.

NS Paul, the DCP, was assaulted and chased by baton wielding constables along AJC Bose Road. He was rescued by other policemen and admitted to a hospital.

The constables of combat force wing of Kolkata police were given a duty roster to be on city roads on Wednesday in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

The group of 500 odd constables assembled in front of the gate of the PTS and started agitating. Paul, who lives with his family at the PTS quarters, came out to pacify the agitators.

"While exchanging dialogues, a section of the constables assaulted Paul. Sensing trouble, he started running away and the attacker policemen chased him," said a senior officer of Kolkata police force.

"After a sub-inspector tested positive for COVID-19, the barrack where he used to live with us was not sanitised. A few days later, three more tested positive and no step was taken to sanitise our barrack. We don’t know how many among us have already infected with the coronavirus," said a constable of the combat force, who was among the agitators.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday morning visited the Police Training School (PTS) where the incident took place and interacted with the constables.

