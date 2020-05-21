Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh protests over ‘dilution’ of labour laws

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the labour arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Wednesday held a nationwide protest and pressed the central government to issue stringent directions for the payment of wages.

The BMS also asked the Centre to intervene to stop the state governments from making changes in labour laws against the interest of workers.

The BMS national president CK Saji Narayanan participated in the protest at Thrissur, Kerala, while general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay led the protestors in the national capital.

“The BMS held the protests to raise the issue of the plight of the migrant workers who had to walk all the way to their respective homes from far-off places. The protest was also against non-payment of wages during the lockdown period.

“The BMS also raised the issue of massive job losses as well as few state governments allowing the increase in working hours,” said Upadhyay.

The BMS said that the workers affiliated to the organization held protests in mines in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, besides a number of public sector units.