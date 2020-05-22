STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Harsh Vardhan takes charge as chairman of WHO Executive Board

Soon after taking the charge, Vardhan called for further strengthening of global partnerships to re-energize interest and investment in global public health in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Harsh Vardhan takes charge as chairman of WHO Executive Board. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday took charge as the chairman of WHO Executive Board for the year 2020-21. He was elected during the 147th session of the Executive Board, in a virtual meeting replacing Dr Hiroki Nakatani of Japan.

Soon after taking the charge, Vardhan called for further strengthening of global partnerships to re-energize interest and investment in global public health in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. An ENT specialist by training, Vardhan paid tribute to the lakhs of people who have lost their lives due to the ongoing global pandemic.

“I feel deeply honoured to have the trust and faith of all of you. India, and all my countrymen, too, feel privileged that this honour has been bestowed upon us,” he said.

Acknowledging that this is a great human tragedy and the next two decades may see many such challenges, he added that “all these challenges demand a shared response, because these are shared threats requiring a shared responsibility to act.”

Vardhan also said that “while this is the core philosophy of the alliance of WHO member nations, it needs a greater degree of shared idealism of nations.”

“The pandemic has made humanity acutely aware of the consequences of ignoring the strengthening and preparedness of our healthcare systems,” said Vardhan. “In such times of global crisis, both risk management and mitigation would require further strengthening of global partnerships to re-energize interest and investment in global public health.”

He also underlined the need for higher commitments in respect of diseases that have plagued humankind for centuries, collaborations for supplementing each other by pooling of global resources, an aggressive roadmap to curtail deaths from diseases that can be eliminated, a fresh roadmap to address global shortages of medicines and vaccines and the need for reforms.

“I am sure that constant engagement with member states and other stakeholders will reinforce reforms and help accelerate progress towards achieving sustainable development goals and universal health coverage with the most productive, efficient, and targeted utilization of resources,” he added.

“I will put myself to work to realize the collective vision of our organisation, to build the collective capacity of all our member nations, and also build a heroic collective leadership.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan WHO WHO Executive Board
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp