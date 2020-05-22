WhatsApp 'prank' post lands Manipur youth in trouble

GUWAHATI: A “prank” social media post has landed a Manipur youth in trouble. The police said actions had been taken against the individual who hails from tribal-majority Kakching district.
“Sugnu St Joseph Quarantine volunteer Mr Mangboi eloped with quarantinee Ms Sharon Lamkang. Sugnu police are looking for them,” the youth had written on WhatsApp which soon went viral.
Kakching Superintendent of Police Victoria Yengkhom said there was no girl by that name at the quarantine centre.
“We have looked into it. It’s fake news. It was a prank between two-three friends that went viral on social media. There is no girl by the name of Sharon Lamkang at that community quarantine centre,” Victoria said.
“We had called up the person, who posted the comment, yesterday (Thursday). Actions have been taken up against him. We have solved it,” the SP said without disclosing the kind of actions taken.
She said the in-charge of the community quarantine centre had already clarified the matter through a statement.
“The person, who uploaded it, is from Kakching district. People seem to get some wild ideas even in such a crisis situation. The in-charge of the community quarantine centre had issued a statement stating that nothing of that sort happened,” Victoria added.
GUWAHATI: A “prank” social media post has landed a Manipur youth in trouble. The police said actions had been taken against the individual who hails from tribal-majority Kakching district.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
UK court orders Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay USD 717 million to Chinese banks
If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black': US President hopeful Joe Biden
Seven-day institutional quarantine for Karanataka returnees from six high-risk COVID-19 states: SOP
Centre recommends HCQ to more people to prevent COVID-19 despite evidence suggesting otherwise
COVID-19: Mumbai allows liquor home delivery in non-containment zones even as cases cross 27,000
Work comes to virtual standstill as super cyclone Amphan cuts Kolkata off the grid