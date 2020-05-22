STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WhatsApp 'prank' post lands Manipur youth in trouble

The youth had shared on WhatsApp a cooked-up story at the quarantine centre, which soon went viral. 

Published: 22nd May 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

Image used for representational purpose

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A “prank” social media post has landed a Manipur youth in trouble. The police said actions had been taken against the individual who hails from tribal-majority Kakching district.

“Sugnu St Joseph Quarantine volunteer Mr Mangboi eloped with quarantinee Ms Sharon Lamkang. Sugnu police are looking for them,” the youth had written on WhatsApp which soon went viral.

Kakching Superintendent of Police Victoria Yengkhom said there was no girl by that name at the quarantine centre.

“We have looked into it. It’s fake news. It was a prank between two-three friends that went viral on social media. There is no girl by the name of Sharon Lamkang at that community quarantine centre,” Victoria said.

“We had called up the person, who posted the comment, yesterday (Thursday). Actions have been taken up against him. We have solved it,” the SP said without disclosing the kind of actions taken.

She said the in-charge of the community quarantine centre had already clarified the matter through a statement.

“The person, who uploaded it, is from Kakching district. People seem to get some wild ideas even in such a crisis situation. The in-charge of the community quarantine centre had issued a statement stating that nothing of that sort happened,” Victoria added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manipur Manipur whatsapp fake news Whatsapp fake news
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp