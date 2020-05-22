WhatsApp 'prank' post lands Manipur youth in trouble

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A “prank” social media post has landed a Manipur youth in trouble. The police said actions had been taken against the individual who hails from tribal-majority Kakching district.



“Sugnu St Joseph Quarantine volunteer Mr Mangboi eloped with quarantinee Ms Sharon Lamkang. Sugnu police are looking for them,” the youth had written on WhatsApp which soon went viral.



Kakching Superintendent of Police Victoria Yengkhom said there was no girl by that name at the quarantine centre.



“We have looked into it. It’s fake news. It was a prank between two-three friends that went viral on social media. There is no girl by the name of Sharon Lamkang at that community quarantine centre,” Victoria said.



“We had called up the person, who posted the comment, yesterday (Thursday). Actions have been taken up against him. We have solved it,” the SP said without disclosing the kind of actions taken.



She said the in-charge of the community quarantine centre had already clarified the matter through a statement.



“The person, who uploaded it, is from Kakching district. People seem to get some wild ideas even in such a crisis situation. The in-charge of the community quarantine centre had issued a statement stating that nothing of that sort happened,” Victoria added.