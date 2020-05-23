Cop's suicide sparks row in Rajasthan, BJP demands CBI inquiry

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The shocking suicide of a Police SHO in Churu district of Rajasthan has sparked a row with the Opposition BJP demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.

Vishnudatta Vishnoi, the SHO of Rajgarh police station committed suicide by hanging from a fan in his government quarters on Saturday sending shock waves in the Police Department. On being told about the tragedy, Churu SP Tejaswini Gautam, along with top officials reached the spot; soon the SP called an FSL team to the spot and brought the body down. The cops are also said to have received a suicide note from the spot, but officials have refused to comment on anything till now.

Vishnoi is said to have been under stress for some time. He was investigating a case of murder on Friday and reached his quarters after finishing work at the police station. But on Saturday morning his quarters remained closed for a long time. A large number of people gathered when they became aware of the suicide and many shouted slogans and sat on a dharna against a local Congress leader.

It has been reported that he was investigating the murder of one Rajendra Garhwal who was killed in a gang war in the Sadulpur area of Churu district by unidentified miscreants. Vishnoi was engaged in the probe till Friday night.

Rajasthan's Director General of Police, Bhupendra Singh, has handed over the investigation of the suicide case to senior officers of CID Crime Branch. He said that Vishnoi was one of the most promising and one of the best officers and his untimely demise has hurt the entire police fraternity. "The suicide incident of a dutiful police officer is tragic for the police family. Some people are trying to spread misleading things about this sad incident," he added.

However, former Union Minister and MP from Jaipur Rural, Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, while describing the suicide of Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, said that such incidents put a question mark on the policies of the Congress government in the state. He has demanded a CBI inquiry into this. "His Whatsapp Chat clearly shows that he committed suicide due to political pressure and the reasons why an honest and brave police officer was forced to commit suicide have to be revealed."

Vishnudatta was a strict officer and the police department says that his methodology had social innovations. He was very popular as well and had thousands of followers on social media. Vishnudatta had an honest image in the police department. He also had done a makeover of 13 police stations. He hailed from Raisinghnagar in Hanumangarh district and was recruited in the year 1997 as a Sub-Inspector in the Police Department. His uncle Subhash Vishnoi has also been an Additional SP.